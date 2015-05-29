Ryley Walker: the last living drifter talks new album Primrose Green

You were born and raised in Rockford, Illinois. What’s it like growing up there?

"That’s my motherland. It’s your classic Midwest town with lots of busted-up old factories and ‘Reaganomics’ in full effect. There were a lot of weird old factories downtown and a lot of angry people. There’s not too much going on there really.

"I had a big habit of going to rummage shops and seeking out Led Zeppelin records, which was a big thing for me. At a pretty young age it kind of became all I cared about. Mostly, I just hung out with my friends and busted-out windows in old factories and skateboarded and attempted to have a band that was good - but we were always terrible."

"I’m deaf in my left ear from the accident and that kind of made me just want to get out there and play the music more"

Then you moved to Chicago. Was that explicitly to follow a career in music?

"No. Rockford is only about 60 miles or so from Chicago, so everyone ends up going. You either stay in Rockford, have a kid and join the army, or you move to Chicago and hope to do something different.

"The first night I got my own place [in Chicago], it was like creepy tornado season during the late summer. I lived by Wrigley Field, where the [Major League Baseball franchise] Cubs play, and they had to close-out the game. We just stayed up all night getting drunk and listening to Waylon Jennings records and feeling like our house was about to fall down. It was kind of a cool first night."

We read that you had a bike accident in Chicago that left you deaf in one ear. What happened?

"I was just riding my bike back home from a friend’s house and I got hit by a drunk driver and he got away. My girlfriend was behind me and she was the one who saw it.

"It was years ago, so it’s all good now, but I’m deaf in my left ear from the accident and that kind of made me just want to get out there and play the music more. I didn’t want some drunk asshole to shut my life down, so I started playing guitar as much as I possibly could at that point."