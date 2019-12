Ashes & Fire sees Adams hook up with producer Glyn Johns after previous collaborations with his son Ethan

Prolific singer-songwriter Ryan Adams returns to the fray in October with the release of Ashes & Fire, his 13th studio album.

30 August saw the not-so-secret metalhead Adams stop by at the BBC Radio 2 studios and perform this acoustic cover version of Iron Maiden's 1986 single Wasted Years:

For a taste of Ashes & Fire, set for release on 10 October (11 October in the US) via PAX-AM/Capitol Records, check out the Glyn Johns-produced and rather lovely Lucky Now: