Rush to play Moving Pictures on summer tour

Rush have announced that on their upcoming Time Machine Tour, during which the band will not only perform many of their classics, give fans a taste of new material, but will also - for the first time ever - play the album Moving Pictures in its entirety.

The group is currently working on their 20th studio album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (co-producer from 2007's Snakes & Arrows), but decided that the lure of a North American summer jaunt was one they couldn't resist.

"We were off for a year and a half, and now it's just pouring," says guitarist Alex Lifeson. "Everything is totally crazy and there's not a minute left in the day. We've got these half-dozen songs, and we'll probably go in the studio and work on a couple of them and see how it goes, perhaps release something - and I say perhaps - and then we plan on being on the road."

While not quite 30 years old, Moving Pictures is within spitting distance of its 'pearl' anniversary. Released 12 February 1981, it ranks as Rush's most-successful album, selling over four million copies and containing radio staples such as Tom Sawyer, Limelight and the Grammy-nominated instrumental YYZ.

And there's even more Rush news to report: the band will be the subject of a new documentary, Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage, which is set to debut at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on 24 April. Described as a comprehensive exploration of the entire history, the film, directed by Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn, features rare backstage and concert footage. In addition, there's interviews with the band's admirers and contemporaries, including Gene Simmons, Billy Corgan, Kirk Hammett and Jack Black.

For tour dates and ticket information, visit Live Nation.com.