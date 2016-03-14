Run Rabbit Run Vibe hopping to a pedalboard near you

McCaffrey Audio has launched a new vibe stompbox, the Run Rabbit Run.

The pedal's built around a classic, four stage phaser, chorus and vibrato circuit which can be manipulated to produce a healthy range of effects, from a faint rotating speaker simulation to extreme octave/synth sounds that can be "tuned" to the note that you are playing.

As well as fairly standard Depth, Speed and Vibrato/Chorus controls, the Run Rabbit Run offers a 'Crazy' switch to double the speed of modulation and a three-way Thump which allows you to add low-end response when turning down the Depth knob.

The Run Rabbit Run is on sale now, with a US RRP of $249.

Official specs