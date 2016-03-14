Run Rabbit Run Vibe hopping to a pedalboard near you

McCaffrey Audio has launched a new vibe stompbox, the Run Rabbit Run.
The pedal's built around a classic, four stage phaser, chorus and vibrato circuit which can be manipulated to produce a healthy range of effects, from a faint rotating speaker simulation to extreme octave/synth sounds that can be "tuned" to the note that you are playing.
As well as fairly standard Depth, Speed and Vibrato/Chorus controls, the Run Rabbit Run offers a 'Crazy' switch to double the speed of modulation and a three-way Thump which allows you to add low-end response when turning down the Depth knob.
The Run Rabbit Run is on sale now, with a US RRP of $249.
Official specs
- Neutrik Jacks
- Power: Negative center 2.1mm standard 9V power supply.
- LED's: Indicate the selected effect (Vibrato/Chorus) along with a rate LED to show the speed of the effect even when in bypass mode.
- Four-Stage Phaser: With each stage individually isolated for a full and lush sweep.
- Depth: Increases/decreases the wet/dry signal of effect.
- Speed: Affects the rate of the selected effect. Easy access allows for adjustments to be made with your foot while on the floor.
- Thump: Will add low end to the output of the effect when rolling back the DEPTH knob keeping the fullness of the modulation and not sounding "thin".
- Crazy Footswitch: Footswitch that allows you to double the speed of the modulation going from a normal operation to a whole new level of sounds including, ring mod, synth, octave up or down tunable to the note/key you desire.
- Chorus/Vibrato Footswitch: Footswitch allows you to switch between both the chorus settings and the vibrato with the tap of the foot instead of a mini toggle switch.