Roland announces the CUBE-10GX guitar amplifier

PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to announce the CUBE-10GX, the latest addition to the popular lineup of CUBE-GX guitar amplifiers. Compact, affordable, and equipped with built-in effects, the CUBE-10GX is perfect for beginning players or any guitarist looking for a small amp for practice, jamming, and recording. The CUBE-10GX also offers a unique sound customization feature, allowing users to swap out different COSM amp types with the free CUBE KIT app running on their smart phone or tablet.

The CUBE-10GX is equipped with 10 watts of power and a custom-designed 8-inch speaker. Roland's superior CUBE construction standard provides sound quality and durability that far exceeds other amps in its class, with rigid cabinetry, heavy-duty corner protectors, and more.

The CUBE KIT app gives users the ability to customize the CUBE-10GX's sound in seconds by loading up to three different amp types, which can then be selected from the amp's panel. CUBE KIT offers 10 different COSM amps to cover any style, from jazz to classic rock to high-gain metal. There are also amp types designed for bass and acoustic-electric guitar. Out of the box, the CUBE-10GX comes ready to play with three amp types from the app: Clean, Crunch, and Lead.

Available as a free download, the CUBE KIT app is offered in versions for both iOS and Android mobile devices (available July, 2014).

The CUBE-10GX also features Bass, Middle, and Treble controls and three high-quality effects. Chorus, delay, or reverb can be dialed up easily with a single intuitive knob, and the reverb section offers plate and retro spring variations for a wide range of sound.

Via the rear-panel Aux In jack, users can connect a music player or smart phone and jam with their favorite songs. Plugging into the Rec Out/Phones jack mutes the onboard speaker and provides a direct output with COSM speaker modeling. This is ideal for quiet practice with headphones, and also for using the CUBE-10GX's high-quality COSM tones for direct recording applications.

For more information, visit www.RolandUS.com.