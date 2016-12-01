Rodrigo y Gabriela: how metal and busking led to our acoustic success

Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela smash the templates of metal and classical guitar, reconfiguring them into a fiery, hybrid sound. We sat down with the duo as they refl ected on their past.

People still confuse our music with flamenco music. Another misconception is that we play traditional mexican style

For the uninitiated: Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez started out playing heavy metal in their native Mexico before relocating to Dublin in 1999. They began by busking but then broke internationally thanks to the millions of views the Youtube videos illustrating their enormously emotive guitar playing racked up.

By the time they returned to reside in their homeland in 2007, they were established stars in both Europe and USA. Rodrigo is the melodic player of the two, Gabriela the percussive wonder - her dazzling right hand technique blending intricate fingerstyle playing with propulsive percussion. Rodrigo meanwhile writes most of the melodies and wields a plectrum to play monster riffs and melodic solos, leaving gab to create the song structures based on Rod’s melodies.

First things first: please don’t mistakenly label them as folk, Latin or, most egregiously, flamenco - although they are influenced by all of those - as the only genre they both feel comfortable with is rock.

“People still confuse our music with flamenco music, probably because we play nylon-string guitars and there is an influence,” Gabriela says. “Another misconception is that we play traditional Mexican style, which it isn’t either. It’s far from it. But we now kind of understand that people will think or believe what they want to about our music.”

Don't Miss

Busking with Rodrigo Y Gabriela