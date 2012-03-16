Rocksmith music game to hit the UK

Image 1 of 2 Rocksmith

PRESS RELEASE: Today, Ubisoft announced that Rocksmith, an innovative, efficient and fun way to learn how to play the guitar, will be released on September 14 2012 in the UK for the Xbox 360, PlayStation3 and later on Windows PC/MAC.

Highly acclaimed in North America, Rocksmith is a revolution in the music game genre: for the first time ever, players can plug any real electric guitar into their Xbox 360 console, PlayStation3 or PC/MAC.

No more plastic, no more button bashing: Rocksmith is the real thing for those who are serious about guitar learning and playing. The UK version of Rocksmith will include the original game already released in North America plus exclusive additional content.

"Rocksmith has already seduced hundreds of thousands in North America and we are very proud to bring this game into our territories", said Geoffroy Sardin, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Ubisoft EMEA.

"The main reason for this success is that Rocksmith offers so much more than previous guitar games: the possibility to actually master a real instrument."

An authentic guitar learning experience

Rocksmith's magic is thanks to the exclusive Real Tone Cable provided with the game. It's as simple as plugging the quarter-inch jack into any electric guitar and the USB plug to any USB port of the Xbox 360 console, PlayStation3 or PC/MAC.

The cable and software transform the analogue signal of the guitar into a digital one that can be heard through TV speakers or any other stereo amplifier.

Anyone from beginners to seasoned guitar players will find in Rocksmith what they've always been looking for: an enjoyable learning experience that automatically adjusts to their skill level so they can progress at their own speed. Moreover, the innovative game design makes reading music visually fun and intuitive: no more need for wannabe guitarists to go through music theory or tabs before having a blast playing their favourite tunes for real.

Even the most challenging of Rocksmith's 50+ outstanding tracks can be mastered with the help of the "Guitarcade" mini-games that develop techniques such as shifting between frets, learning chords and harmonics. Last but not least, the riff repeater will give them the possibility to replay a riff as many times as they need to master it perfectly.

Ubisoft teams up with the world's leading guitar company Gibson

Rocksmith is all about authenticity: authentic guitar, authentic learning and authentic enjoyment. It is this authenticity that has motivated Epiphone, part of the Gibson family of brands and one of the most respected and influential guitar companies in the world, to partner with Rocksmith.

The first step of this collaboration is an exclusive bundle including an Epiphone Les Paul Junior guitar available when the game releases.

The Epiphone Les Paul Junior is an iconic solid body electric guitar first introduced back in 1954 and has remained a standard bearer of rock guitar ever since.

The Les Paul Junior has been used extensively over the decades by music legends like John Lennon, Peter Frampton, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and The Clash's Mick Jones and bands such as The Gaslight Anthem and New York Dolls.

It will also include the Rocksmith Real Tone Cable and be the ideal package for those who have always wanted to play but don't own a guitar yet.

"Gibson is proud to have the Epiphone brand as the guitar of choice for the revolutionary Rocksmith game," says Henry Juszkiewicz, Chairman and CEO of Gibson.

"Rocksmith provides a new and exciting opportunity for fans of all musical abilities to pursue their dreams—and actually learn how to play. We look forward to supporting Rocksmith as it is unleashed around the world."

The ultimate guitar tracklist with the latest hits and classic rock songs!

Thanks to Rocksmith, players will not only learn how to play the guitar: they will master an amazing array of the most iconic rock and indie songs. The game includes over 50 tracks from classic rock bands to current international artists, such as:

Blur - Song 2

David Bowie - Rebel Rebel

Eric Clapton - Run Back To Your Side

Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out

Incubus - I Miss You

Interpol - Slow Hands

Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet Home Alabama

Muse - Unnatural Selection

Nirvana - In Bloom

Pixies - Where Is My Mind?

Queens Of The Stone Age - Go With The Flow

Radiohead - High And Dry

The Rolling Stones - (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

The White Stripes - Icky Thump

Velvet Revolver - Slither

Information taken from official press release, for more visit the Rocksmith site.

