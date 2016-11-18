Robin Trower talks tone, Strats and soulful phrasing

A chance to visit Robin Trower, one of the country’s great guitar legends, in the studio where he’s laying down tracks for a forthcoming release is not something you turn down. So, we set off for a top-secret location somewhere off the M4 corridor in eager anticipation.

We ended up so far off the map that our otherwise trusty sat-nav initially failed to pinpoint Robin Trower’s exact location, but when we eventually rolled up to the studio’s car park, we were sure we were in the right place. Even with modern soundproofing, the sound of a Fender Strat with that familiar signature vibrato could still be heard echoing around the countryside.

We found Robin busy laying down tracks for his next - as yet untitled - release

Once inside, we were led into the inner sanctum to discover the machinery behind this epic sonic assault: two Marshall amps, a couple of signature Strats - and a beaming greeting from the man himself.

With his album Where You Are Going To, which was released in May this year, still ringing in the guitar world’s ears, we found Robin busy laying down tracks for his next - as yet untitled - release. He was also at the early preparation stage for this autumn’s tour, testing out a brand-new Marshall Bluesbreaker combo that had arrived in the studio just days beforehand.

After an initial look around, we settled down to talk about anything and everything, but the day found Robin in a reflective mood and our conversation quickly turned to the changes in the music industry that had occurred since his days with Procol Harum back in the 1960s…

“It’s mostly about the recording side of things - digital, and what you’re able to do. I think it’s definitely made recording a lot easier. The sound still isn’t as good as tape, but it’s just so easy to work with, I reckon it saves you a day a week. Like, I’ll play a part that the engineer will sample and repeat - it’s things like that. You can move on more quickly instead of having to play something every time in every verse. Those are the things where it really saves you a lot of time.”