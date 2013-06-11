Ringo Starr's Photograph ebook in pictures

The Beatles were photographed by some of the world's most talented lensmen, including Harry Benson, Robert Whitaker, Dezo Hoffman, Henry Grossman, Robert Freeman and David Bailey, among others. As it turns out, one of their own was pretty handy with a camera, too, and tomorrow, 12 June, Ringo Starr reveals dozens of his own previously unseen photos, selected from his personal archives, in a new ebook titled Photograph, published by Genesis Publications.

The candid nature of the shots takes on a unique sense of enormity when one considers the story that unfolds: Starr at his childhood home during family holidays, partying with the pre-Fab Four, playful and pensive moments with The Beatles as they achieve superstardom – the travel, the cars, the studios and hotel rooms, and of course, those faces. Starr's own photographs capture the life and times of The Beatles with a perspective only a friend, fellow bandmate and insider could have.

The multi-touch edition of Photograph allows readers to pick up, play with and zoom in on Starr’s photographs as they scroll through his recollections, while audio clips of Ringo tell the stories behind the photos. Photograph features 69 audio stories and 11 exclusive videos, with music, animation and new interviews with Starr.

On the following pages, we're pleased to present 12 images from Ringo Starr's Photograph.