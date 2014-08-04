Rig Tour: John Butler

John Butler’s independent spirit burns bright in the music he writes, and also in the rig he needs to deliver it live.

With a rich sound melding folk, rock, bluegrass and reggae into a rootsy brew, the US-born/Australian-based songwriter’s approach to acoustic and electric tones in his trio, with bassist Byron Luiters and drummer Grant Gerathy, gives him an impressive palette to draw from.

“It’s a setup that makes your acoustic sound extremely dynamic, and we can go to all territories,” explains John, as we meet him onstage at the Bristol Academy in the midst of his European tour in support of sixth studio album, Flesh & Blood.

“It’s fun! As a schizophrenic musician, and somebody who wants to play folk and Sabbath all at once, this is the perfect kind of setup for me.”

Let’s find out how John’s acoustic and electric worlds coexist onstage...