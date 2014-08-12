Rig Tour: Five Finger Death Punch

Jason Hook: “This is my signature Gibson Explorer - the M-4 Sherman Jason Hook model. I’m very proud of this guitar, it’s a modification of their standard Explorer. This one has some features that, in my opinion, make it a little easier to play, and it’s a little bit more hot- rodded than the Standard.

“First, I had them scoop some wood out on the cutaway so I could get all the way to the top frets, which is important for anyone who’s a lead player. Then there’s a forearm contour, as I always felt it was a little uncomfortable coming over [the upper horn] just to get to the bridge. It’s loaded with a Seymour Duncan JB [at the bridge], then the neck is a ’59. I hardly ever use the front pickup, so I had them pick it out for me, because they said it was a nice complement to the JB.

“Then there’s a plastic conduit that covers the wires and a three-way toggle switch - and there you have it, the M-4 Sherman.”