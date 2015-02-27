Richard Barone's top 5 tips for guitarists

Although Richard Barone is widely associated with New Jersey, and in particular the city of Hoboken, where, in the early '80s, his band The Bongos helped put the nightclub Maxwell's on the national map, the singer-songwriter now calls Greenwich Village home, and on an upcoming album he's paying tribute to a host of early '60s artists who burst out of such music spots as The Vanguard and The Bitter End.

"Being a singer-songwriter, I have a great affinity for and respect of the people who paved the way," Barone says. "Last year, I played a Nuggets show with Lenny Kaye, and afterward [journalist and A&R exec] Mitchell Cohen came to me with this idea for an album of songs by people who started the whole singer-songwriter movement in New York. I loved the concept right away."

Titled Sorrows & Promises: Downtown New York In The 1960s, the album sees Barone covering a range of writers who called the Village home in those pre-British Invasion days. "Phil Ochs, Paul Simon, Dion, James Taylor, Tim Hardin, Richie Havens, John Sebastian – it’s a wonderful journey," Barone enthuses. "And it all starts with Buddy Holly. After he left The Crickets, he moved to New York and was going to the clubs and absorbing the music of the Village scene. That's where his music would have gone if he hadn't died."

Barone says that the experience of rediscovering old gems by some of his favorite songwriters – and even picking up on a few tunes he hadn't heard before – has had a profound impact on him. "By playing these songs, I feel closer to the people who wrote them," he notes. "The lyrics reflected the way they thought and how they saw the world, particularly during that period. And it's interesting as a guitarist, too. There can be a new chord or the way somebody moved from one passage to the next. I love discovering stuff like that."

For more information on Richard Barone's Sorrows & Promises: Downtown New York In The 1960s, visit PledgeMusic. On the following pages, Barone runs down his top five tips for guitarists.