RHCP/Chickenfoot drummer Chad Smith plans new Bombastic Meatbats CD

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Chickenfoot skinbeater Chad Smith has announced that a new album by his other band, the Bombastic Meatbats, entitled More Meat, will be released on 19 October. Which leads us to ask the burning question: Where does he find the time?

After all, it was only last year, during the midst of a Chickenfoot tour and the planning stages of the next Chili Peppers album, that the jazz-funk fusion-y Bombastic Meatbats (which also includes keyboardist Ed Roth, guitarist Jeff Kollman and bassist Kevin Chown), released their debut album, Meet The Meatbats.

Somehow they fit recording sessions into their schedules, and as Smith says of the new disc, "More Meat is just that... it has much more music on the bone. We stretched out more, the playing is tighter, and there's a more improved recorded sound, haha!"

Adds keyboardist Roth, "There is a new depth to the songs and the band has its own vibe. We have all played live together so much that the band has really found its sound. Since so much of this group is interplay and listening. It was important that this time around when recording we were set up so that we could really hear ourselves and each other well. This contributed to some very strong performances."

Barely two records into their career, the Bombastic Meatbats are quickly leaving their mark on musicians across the globe. As guitarist Kollman notes, "There's already a Meatbat tribute band in Japan! I haven't had a chance to check them out yet."

The first single Shag ("The title says it all - go make some babies," Roth says) will be added to Smooth AC radio on 27 September. And despite their nearly full dance cards, the Bombastic Meatbats have shows booked for Los Angeles, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Syracuse, New York over the coming months.

Keep it locked on MusicRadar for more coverage of Chad Smith and the Bombastic Meatbats.