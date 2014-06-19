Reeves Gabrels picks 10 essential guitar albums - part two

Last year, Cure guitarist Reeves Gabrels racked his brain to compile what he considered to be a definitive list of 10 essential guitar albums. Only problem was, by his own estimation, 10 choices couldn't nearly cut it.

“I realized that I had some omissions the first time around, so here’s a chance to fill in the holes," he says. "To be honest, I could probably come up with 20 more. At some point, it’d be nice for me to get at least into the ‘90s, but if we’re looking back at records that were formative to my view of guitar playing, there’s a lot of real contenders."

Which brings us to Reeves Gabrels' 10 Essential Guitar Albums Part II – "or 11 thru 20, if you're keeping score at home," Gabrels cracks. "Maybe we'll be done with this some day, but I keep remembering this record and that record. 'Oh, yeah... that's a good one. Hey, what about...? You know how it is."

As it was with his first installment, Gabrels imposed a strict criterion on his choices: No albums made by artists whom he's recorded with or played with for any period of time. He points out that Be-Bop Deluxe's Sunburst Finish made his first list, and since that time he's recorded an album with former BBD guitarist Bill Nelson. "But that's my out," Gabrels notes. "I made the record with Bill after the fact. That could be a good omen, though, because maybe then I’ll get to play with any of the other people from these lists. This could work out in my favor."

Listed alphabetically by artist, on the following pages Gabrels runs down his additional 10 choices for Essential Guitar Albums.