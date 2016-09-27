Red Fang: the 10 records that changed our lives

The power of the riff continues to compel Red Fang, but recent years have seen the Portland, Oregon outfit evolve beyond their stoner-metal roots.

New album Only Ghosts is the proof, flitting between driving grooves (Not For You) to punk ferocity (Flies) and Black Album-esque swagger (I Am A Ghost) to form perhaps the most complete Red Fang full-length yet.

To understand how the band got here, we asked guitarists David Sullivan and Bryan Giles to share the albums that formed the bedrocks for their playing, and ultimately, Red Fang's sound - and they were all to happy to oblige…

Only Ghosts is out on October 14 via Relapse Records. Red Fang tour the UK in September/October:

September

27 London, Koko

28 Bristol, Bierkeller

29 Leeds, Leeds Stylus

30 Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

October

2 Birmingham, Institute2

3 Glasgow, Garage

4 Newcastle, Riverside

5 Southampton, Engine Rooms