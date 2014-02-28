Red Dragon Cartel - Red Dragon Cartel review

Red Dragon Cartel is the long- awaited return by guitarist Jake E Lee, Ozzy Osbourne's axe slinger of choice in the mid 80s (Ronnie Mancuso, DJ Smith, Jonas Fairley and guests complete the line-up).

Indeed, album opener, Deceived, harks back to Lee's most famous Ozzy-era song, Bark At The Moon. Tracks such as Fall From The Sky and Redeem Me have a more modern touch, akin to Velvet Revolver, while the riff-driven Whitesnake-esque War Machine takes us back to the 80s once again. If 30-year-old rock delivered with conviction floats your boat, this is a good listen.

3 out of 5