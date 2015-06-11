Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney picks 10 essential guitar albums

As the hotshot lead guitarist with Rascal Flatts, Joe Don Rooney has been a constant presence on the country charts for the past 15 years. But as a rock and metal-obsessed kid growing up in Picher, Oklahoma, Rooney dreamed about tapping licks and Floyd Roses, not chicken pickin’ and paisley Teles.

“Rock was what I loved,” Rooney says. “Rock and metal, and hey, even hair metal – those bands had some great players. My dad would tell me, ‘You won’t make any money playin’ that stuff. You’ll be living on the street.’ He wanted me to get more country. It took me some time, but I did get there, although I always kept the rock side. To me, there’s no good reason why they can’t get along together.”

Rooney’s guitar style is a true hybrid, one that incorporates rock, pop, metal, blues and even some jazz. “Too many guitarists get stuck in one box, and they don’t want to want to check out anything new or different,” he explains. “I’ve always tried to be a well-rounded player, and the idea that you can’t jump from one side of the fence to the other never appealed to me.

“In any genre, there’s great music being made. And if you can take a little rock and put it in country, or vice versa, you might wind up with something cool. That’s what I try to do, and it’s what Rascal Flatts does, too.”

On the following pages, Rooney runs down his picks for 10 (OK, he technically goes to 11) essential guitar albums.