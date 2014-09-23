Randy Bachman on classic Guess Who/Bachman-Turner Overdrive hits

"No matter what anybody tells you, you never know what's going to be a hit," says Randy Bachman, the legendary Canadian singer and guitarist who has written an impressive number of long-standing radio gems, including a couple of chart-toppers for his two former groups, The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Expanding on that point, Bachman says, "OK, you always believe something you’re written is a hit. In your own mind it is; otherwise, you wouldn’t want to put it out there. The trick is to convince people, particularly the folks at radio, that your song is a hit. You take your feelings and your melodies and you put them together into something that you think people are going to wanna hear and sing. After that, you have to believe that distant dream that there really is a Santa Claus or Tooth Fairy, who will come along and help make it happen."

And when it does? "When it does, it's Santa Clause and the Tooth Fairy wrapped up in one," he says with a laugh.

Before forming Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973, Bachman led The Guess Who from the mid-'60s until he quit the group in the spring of 1970. It was in that band that he formed a writing partnership with lead singer Burton Cummings. Their personal alliance was, at times, marked with tension – "Burton was much younger than me, so I tried to look out for him. After a while, that wasn't gonna fly anymore" – but when it came to writing songs, Bachman says that he and Cummings worked surprisingly well together.

"It was fast and easy," he notes. "We’d throw out lines and say, ‘That’s lousy. I hate that,’ but there’d be no offense. ‘Here’s another one.’ ‘Oh, I love that.’ We’d throw songs together in five, 10 or 15 minutes. He’d write a really great song, and I’d say, ‘It falls apart here.’ Then I’d write something, and he’d say, ‘That’s where you have some problems.’ We’d put our ideas together, put ‘em in the same key, and bang! – we had a song.”

Since 1983, there have been several Guess Who reunions featuring Bachman and Cummings, along with a 2007 album by the duo called Jukebox. Bachman claims that any personal problems between him and his onetime partner – and with any past group members, for that matter – are long forgotten.

“Every band has its drama," he says. "And when you leave any relationship, whether it’s boy-girl or you run away from home, or if you leave your band or your football team, you’ve gotta get up the next day and go make it happen, and sometimes you’re going up against your old teammates. There can be rivalry and hard feelings, but you take the hit and move on. After a while, though, the hard feelings vanish; you can’t stay mad at people forever.”

Bachman recounts his past Guess Who/Bachman-Turner Overdrive hits on the recently released DVD, Vinyl Tap Tour: Every Song Tells A Story (available at Amazon), and on the following pages, he runs down five of his best-loved numbers.