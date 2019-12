As effects maestro in pioneering alt-rockers Radiohead for the best part of 30 years, Ed O'Brien knows a thing or two about tone - and he's turned to TheGigRig's Dan Steinhardt for his latest pedalboard build, which is revealed in the new episode of That Pedal Show.

In the video, Dan describes what effects are on the 'board, how it's all wired up, and even demonstrates the rig through a trio of amps, much to Ed's delight.

For more info, head over to TheGigRig.