Radial's Headload drives tone from your amp at low volumes

Image 1 of 3 Radial Engineering's Headload will work your amp hard, without the need for high volume Radial Engineering Headload Image 2 of 3 Radial Engineering Headload Image 3 of 3 Radial Engineering Headload

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Canadian effect and audio interface specialist Radial Engineering has released the Headload, a combo speaker attenuator and simulator.

Inserting the Headload between the head and the cabinet allows you to drive the amp hard for tonal purposes while controlling audible output levels to reduce sound pressure on stage or while recording in the studio. Radial tells us the fan-cooled design can handle up to 130 watts RMS of continuous power with peaks of 180 watts.

The Headload is equipped with a Radial JDX Reactor direct box, which is designed to provide a more consistent output from gig to gig. Capturing both the signal from the head plus the reactive load from the speaker cabinet for a more natural tone, the JDX has been used by the likes of Megadeth, Aerosmith, Rascal Flatts, Sting and Radiohead.

And for engineers that prefer to combine a direct feed with a microphone, the Headload has also been equipped with a Radial Phazer, which lets you time-align the JDX direct feed with the microphone to deliver natural tones, or create 'over the top' effects.

The Headload is available now at an SRP of $899.99 USD.

Reduce sound pressure on stage

The Headload lets you reduce the output level going to your speaker cabinet for a more controlled stage sound, making life easier for the sound engineer.

Record without any sound

Use the Headload as a 'dummy load' by turning the speakers off and record in complete silence via the built-in Radial JDX Reactor.

Combining Headload with a mic

If you're feeling more ambitious, combine the direct feed from the JDX with a mic and then phase align the two signals using the built-in Radial Phazer.