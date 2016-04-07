Public Service Broadcasting on looping, sampling and guitar gear

Fender American Vintage ’59 Stratocaster (2014)

“I wrote Gagarin and there’s one section of it in particular where I was like, ‘Oh God! I’m going to have to buy a Strat! I hate Strats!’ So I tried a few out and found one I actually really liked.

“I ended up recording the song and then realised I really like Strats. They’re fantastic and extraordinarily versatile… but maybe they’re not viewed as that rock ’n’ roll any more and are more ‘establishment’.

“I remember John Squire said that playing a Strat on stage would be like wearing a school tie on stage and that’s been the attitude I had towards them ever since. But they’re beautiful, amazing guitars. Ever since I got it, I can’t stop playing it.”

Rickenbacker 330 (2002)

“The Rickenbacker 330 was my fi rst serious guitar and I love it. There used to be a band called Six By Seven; [Chris Olley] played a Rickenbacker and he played it in a way that I hadn’t heard before. I had never necessarily associated it with heavier music. If you catch it right, it’s just beautiful.”

Gretsch Country Gentleman (2014)

“My most recent guitar is the Gretsch Country Gentleman. I wrote a song and I felt that it needed to be a big sort of hollowbody sound, like a really big warm humbuck-y sound… That track was Valentina and it ended up being on Tomorrow as well - with really sort of gentle, nice picking to it - and it was also on The Other Side. It’s the guitar doing the really long delay and also the fi ngerpick-y stuff in the build-up.”

Larrivée dreadnought

“A beautiful-sounding guitar. I went in with the aim of buying a decent acoustic for about £400, but the guy in the shop saw me coming because he was like, ‘Try this!’ You know when you play a guitar and within two or three strums, you’re like ‘That’s it!’? It was the same with the Gretsch.”

Fender Twin Reverb

“Valentina and the more delicate stuff went through the Twin. It’s just all about having a real spring. You can emulate it, but being in the room with it and actually being able to feel the air hitting your face is just great. That’s defi nitely a direction I want to go more into in the future.”

Countryman Banjo

“It can give you different textures. It’s percussive, it’s upbeat, but you can also get a melancholy sound playing it in that more melodic style with the open strings and moving across strings more quickly… it’s surprisingly versatile.”

Fender Jaguar ’62 Reissue (Japanese, 1998)

“The oldest guitar in the setup is this Japanese 60s-reissue Jag, which is much loved, but not very well treated - so it’s not very reliable! That comes out occasionally.”

Fender Blues Junior

“Recording guitars, I use a mixture of going straight in and amps. The first album [Inform-Educate- Entertain, 2013] was all straight in, but I got a Twin and a Blues Junior for the second album. I used the little one on Go! to get that driving aggressive sound, where it’s slightly overdriven. Stick a Tele through that and it just sounds beautiful.”

Fender American Vintage ’52 Tele (2013)

“After the Rickenbacker, I think the next guitar I got was a Tele because I really like the aggression and the percussive bite you can get. There’s something about fast downstrokes on the Tele you can’t really get on another guitar.

“Go! was on the Tele. Most of Sputnik was done on that guitar. We did a really heavy drop D song [Elfstedentocht Part One] in between albums about Dutch ice skating, which was very definitely Tele… if it’s good enough for Rage Against The Machine, it’s definitely good enough for everyone else.”

