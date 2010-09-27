PRS unveils DC3 and NF3 electric guitars

PRS dc3

PRESS RELEASE: PRS Guitars' newest three-pickup electric guitars, the DC3 (above) and the NF3 (below), feature proprietary PRS pickups and PRS's all new flat body shape for a classic look and sound.

Both models also come standard with PRS's new retro "V12" finish, "Pattern Regular" neck shape, and a PRS Tremolo bridge system with steel components that give a clear and expansive tone.

The DC3 is a modernized, vintage inspired three single-coil pickup guitar with an alder body. Its three proprietary PRS DC3 single-coil pickups are based on PRS's award wining 513 platform and give the DC3 a warm, clear tone. The NF3 introduces a korina body and three proprietary Narrowfield pickups. Narrowfields use the same wire as 57/08s, but are narrower pole to pole and deeper front to back, providing exceptional clarity.

PRS nf3

Both models combine a three-pickup configuration with a five-way blade switch to provide a multitude of sounds, and both feature bolt-on necks, 3-ply pickguards, and mounted electronics.

Other appointments shared by the DC3 and NF3 models include 22 frets, 25.25" scale length, maple neck and fretboard with rosewood option, "Pattern Regular" neck shape, ring dot inlays, PRS low mass locking tuners, nickel hardware with gold option, and volume and tone controls.

DC3 Finish: Antique White, Black, Charcoal Smokeburst, Frost Blue Metallic, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Powder Blue, Seafoam Green, Sapphire Smokeburst, Scarlet Smokeburst, Smoked Amber, Tri-Color Sunburst, Vintage Burst, Vintage Cherry

NF3 Finish: Antique White, Black, Charcoal, Frost Blue Metallic, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Natural, Powder Blue, Seafoam Green, Smoked Amber, Tri-Color Sunburst, Vintage Burst, Vintage Cherry, White Wash.

