PRS unveils Chris Robertson SE Signature Model

PRS has announced a new SE Singlecut signature model for Black Stone Cherry frontman Chris Robertson.

The headline features of the new guitar are the custom colour, dubbed Black Stone Cherry Burst, the unique pickup combination of a US PRS 57/08 humbucker (bridge), SE Soapbar (neck) and the Wide Fat profile neck.

The signature model is a limited edition European exclusive and will only be available throughout 2016. It's currently set to retail at £995 / €1195. Read the full press release below.

Press release

Frontman of arguably the most successful Southern Rock outfit of recent times, Black Stone Cherry's has teamed up with PRS Guitars to create a limited edition signature SE model, exclusive to the European market.

A long-term PRS player Robertson is a devotee of the Singlecut body style and his new guitar is based on this classic PRS design with a mahogany body, bevelled maple top and flame veneer.

The vintage feel is extended with a 24.5" scale length, 22-fret mahogany neck with a chunky Wide Fat profile - and the onboard electrics also reflect Chris's obsession with old-school tone.

A US PRS 57/08 humbucker in the bridge position is partnered with an SE Soapbar pickup at the neck - harnessed to a simple three-position toggle switch and volume/tone for each pickup - to allow access to a wide range of distinctive and characterful rock'n'roll voices. The workmanlike simplicity is reflected in the rock-solid but highly adjustable PRS stoptail bridge.

The PRS SE Chris Robertson Signature model comes in a single colour choice - Black Stone Cherry Burst, of course.

PRS SE Chris Robertson Signature model RRP - £995 / €1195. The limited edition model will be available in 2016 only and orders for the guitar must be made before 31st December 2016