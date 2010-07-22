PRS reveals new Hollowbody 12-string

PRS guitars has unveiled its new, high-spec, Hollowbody model 12-string guitar.

The guitar was designed after a request from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, who was impressed by PRS's previous Solidbody 12-string.

The PRS Hollowbody 12 is based around a body with mahogany back and sides with maple top. The 22 fret neck has a Wide Fat carve and rosewood fingerboard. Pickups are a pair of Archtop with volume and tone controls and a three-way selector.

In case you can't tell the Hollowbody 12 is no budget model, with a recommended retail price of £3995. Does look nice though…

Visit official distributors Headline Music for more info.