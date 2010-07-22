More

PRS releases Orianthi model SE in the UK

MJ and Santana collaborator's signature axe

New to the UK signature guitar

PRS guitars has announced that it is making their Orianthi signature model SE available over here in the UK.

Orianthi is a guitarist with quite a reputation; having spent three years working closely with Carlos Santana and being a collaborator of Michael Jackson's at the time of his death last year.

This signature axe comes complete with a shiny red finish and a rather eye-catching fretboard design. Spec details include a maple top, 25" scale length, ebony fingerboard topping a Wide Thin profile neck, PRS designed tremolo, SE HFS and SE Vintage Bass humbuckers and straightforward volume and tone controls mated to a three-way toggle switch.

The PRS SE Orianthi arrives on these shores with a recommended retail price of £699.

Tempted? Then head over to official distributors Headline Music for more info.