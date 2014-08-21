PRS Guitars announces new additions to Archon amp range

PRS Archon amps have made a strong impression with players of modern heavy rock and metal since their launch in 2013, and new 50-watt head and combo incarnations with a switchable half power mode promise to bring stellar cleans and crushing gain tones to players who don't need the volume of the 100-watt model.

Press release

PRS Guitars' Archon amplifier has enjoyed a warm reception from artists, press and players alike since its launch in 2013. And now the company has added a 50 watt version of the super-versatile amp to the range, expected to be available in Europe by October 2014.

Keeping the original Archon's lush gain and remarkable clean channel, the Archon 50/25 continues the amp's promise of delivering expansive high gain tones, while offering a clean channel that players of all genres will appreciate. With 50 watts - switchable to 25 via the amp's back panel - the Archon 50 breaks up at a lower volume, resulting in a more classically driven tone than its predecessor.

The added option of 6L6 or EL34 power tubes allows players to further personalise the tone and feel of the Archon 50/25. 6L6 tubes offer plenty of versatility and warmer, more balanced tone across the full range of frequencies. They will also push with less saturation for a bit of a sweeter, smoother tone. EL34 tubes offer focused, tight, punchy gain - they run a little hotter, distort earlier, and deliver a wider range of overdriven, crunch tones that are great for rock distortion.

Jon Croft, PRS Guitars Acoustic and Amplifier Manager says of the new Archon 50 watt, "The Archon 50 is a high gain heavyweight and really breathes fire like the Archon 100 watt. You can push the 50s power amp to get some power amp clip for that classic feel and we're really excited about how the lower wattage translates on the 'clean' side. This is where the power amp clip shines. Crank it up and it brings to mind the classic rock tones of yesteryear. Switch it down to half power mode to 25 watts and enjoy all that tube goodness."

On configurations, Croft says: "We've added a 1X12 combo with a Celestion G12-75T speaker, for players looking for portability and who don't need to push so much air. With the combo you've got a killer amp that you can use at home, in the rehearsal room or the clubs. If you need to move more air, you can run an extension cab off of the combo and it will give you all the bottom end that you need. Overall, the Archon 50 is just a fun amp to play. It's versatile, sounds great and is inspiring to play."

Stock of the new Archon 50/25 in Europe is expected by early October 2014, with pricing TBC.For demo videos, audio samples, and full specifications, visit PRS.