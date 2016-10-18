Precious metal: the history of Zemaitis guitars

In terms of pure tone, however, Tony was an advocate of chunkier necks - though not all of his customers wanted them.

“The sustain and warmth from the wood is minimal on a solidbody,” he argued. “It’s more keeping the neck still. A heavy, thicker neck is better than a light neck. But most people seem to like light necks, so you’re continually fighting what people want as opposed to what they should have!”

The two Ronnies [Wood and Lane] turned up. [I sold] a wall of guitars sold in 10 minutes flat, plus orders for more

Meanwhile, with an eye to where the guitars would be used, the tops of the metalfront, disc-front and inlaid-top guitars were always slightly curved, “so on stage the light dances over it, instead of flashing when it’s totally flat - like Alf Garnett’s glasses!”

Back in the 70s, pickups were far less available than they are today and Ronnie Wood, for example, would supply his own (typically Gibson humbuckers). Mighty Mite pickups (one of the first readily available retrofit brands you could buy in the UK) were often used; Kent Armstrong supplied many, too, while later customers like Rich Robinson and Gilby Clarke requested Seymour Duncans. Many earlier guitars used active preamps, although by the early 80s, Tony reflected that “pickups and amps are so good… I no longer use them unless I’m asked.”

Rich Robinson calling late at night to discuss his order - “I just wanted my Horlicks” - or Gilby Clarke turning up to his house in Kent (where Zemaitis moved to in 1972) with a film crew - “I couldn’t see what the fuss was about.”

Typical Tony-isms of his brushes with celebrities. While he was still based in South London, Tony recalled in The Z Gazette, “It was Christmas Eve (shades of Charles Dickens!). The two Ronnies [Wood and Lane] turned up. On the wall were several guitars for sale, but these were forgotten from the first 10 minutes. I honestly thought Candid Camera had turned up! Jokes, banter and leg pulling was one thing, [but] to have a wall of guitars sold in 10 minutes flat, plus orders for more, seemed too much good luck. It was true, but took hours to sink in afterwards.”

Ronnie Wood, probably the biggest unofficial Zemaitis signature artist ever, got through many Zs. “The two Ronnies threatened to bring over Rod Stewart for an acoustic 12-string, which they later did. This featured on Maggie May. They said the guitars had souls and Woody thought they would be too different for anyone to steal. If only he’d known.

“I think all he has left are the acoustic six-string, acoustic 12-string, one metal-front six-string, the black disc guitar and an acoustic bass. Even his pearly got stolen. Bad luck, Ron.”