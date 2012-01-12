Pre-order the Guitarist Presents BB King: King of the Blues fanpack now

On 2 February our friends at Guitarist magazine are set to release an exclusive BB King documentary film, along with a special edition fanpack magazine.

The one-hour documentary film tells the life story of greatest living bluesman, with superb new interview footage and archive material. There are guest contributions from Carlos Santana, Derek Trucks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Cray, Paul Rodgers, Slash and many more.

The included magazine will be a beautiful retrospective of BB's life, telling his amazing story from sharecropping in the Mississippi Delta, to becoming an international blues legend. It will also include specialist technical sections on his guitars and gear, and playing lessons and techniques. A must-have for any blues fan and any guitar-playing blues enthusiast!

Pre-Order now. On sale 2 February.