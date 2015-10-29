Positive Grid's BIAS Pedal plug-in is "the first tone match distortion modeller"

Following on from the BIAS Amp and BIAS FX guitar amp processors, Positive Grid has launched BIAS Pedal, a distortion processor available as a plug-in for computers and an app on iOS devices.

As you might expect, BIAS Pedal goes in-depth with stompboxes, allowing users to design and modify their own custom distortion pedal - right down to parameters including transistors and bias - as well as tone match real-life analogue overdrive, distortion, boost and fuzz pedals.

Integration with BIAS FX means custom-created distortion pedals can be added into existing digital guitar rigs, while settings can be sync'd across iOS, Windows and Mac devices.

BIAS Pedal is available now on the iPad App Store for $19.99, and $99 for Mac and Windows. Head over to Positive Grid for more info.

Positive Grid BIAS Pedal key features