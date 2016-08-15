Pierce The Veil on their quest to make Misadventures "one of the best-sounding rock records ever"

From writer’s block to near-death experiences, Pierce The Veil’s new record plunged them into darkness. Here’s how road trips, moms and channelling Pantera helped them recover...

Back in 2012, post-hardcore quartet Pierce The Veil gate-crashed the US top 20 with the reassuringly unorthodox Collide With The Sky. Frontman/rhythm guitarist Vic Fuentes’ background in Spanish and jazz guitar and lead player Tony Perry’s love of punk set them apart from the waves of US metal merchants vying for plaudits.

People were saying we could put out anything and people would respond well. That didn’t make any sense to me

It’s a stylistically jarring formula that slays on tracks such as Bulls In The Bronx, the single that helped Collide... shift north of 350,000 units. So, when it came time for a new album, to the suits it was a no brainer - get in and out of the studio as quickly as possible, do more of the same and you’ll have a hit record and arena tours before you know it. But, things didn’t quite pan out like that.

“Honestly, people were saying we could literally put out anything and people would respond well,” explains Vic. “That didn’t make any sense to me.”

Instead of churning out a label-pleaser, the band agonised over detail. So much so that by the time Vic came to pen the lyrics, the well was dry. Having already spent months toiling in the studio, Vic needed to get away, and that’s what he did. First by taking the band out on tour and then by flying solo on inspiration-seeking trips, before locking himself away to write.

As if that wasn’t enough, in the midst of it all, Tony was seriously injured in a biking accident that left him hospitalised. It’s almost four years since Collide…, but now Misadventures is here - Vic and Tony fill us in on the agony and ecstasy so far.

