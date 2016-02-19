PEDALpUNK! integrates your guitar effects pedals with DAWs

After working with the likes of Michael Jackson, Van Halen and Chris Cornell, producer and sound designer Scott Eric Olivier has turned his hand to interfaces, introducing the unusually capitalised PEDALpUNK!.

A completely analogue interface, the PEDALpUNK! allows musicians to integrate effects pedals with their DAW without any loss in audio quality, while creating balanced connections of unbalanced signals.

The PEDALpUNK! offers a combi jack input and choice of XLR or TRS jack output, while pedals plug into the return/send effects loop.

Return and send level controls can be used to overdrive pedals in the loop or the PEDALpUNK!'s input transformer respectively, while the focus knob allows players to adjust the input impedance of the signal at the send jack, useful for non-buffered, true bypass fuzz and distortion pedals.

PEDALpUNK! launches on 25 April - check out the product's site for more.