Peavey XXX II now available in the UK

You can now get your hands on Peavey's high-gain head

High-gain head lovers rejoice: the Peavey Triple X II is now available across Europe.



The all-tube 120 watt head, which was unveiled at NAMM all the way back in January, is now available throughout Europe, and will retail in the UK at £1599.

Peavey press release

The Peavey® Triple X® II all-tube guitar amplifier head is packed with high gain, high power and exclusive tone-shaping features. It takes guitar players from crystal-clear cleans to roaring overdrive and everything between, and is now available throughout Europe.

The Triple X II amplifier specialises in modern high gain and versatility, with a three-channel attack that puts extreme tonal flexibility at players´ fingertips. Cranking 120 watts into 16, 8 or 4 ohms with four 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL34 (or 6L6GC) power tubes, the Triple X II is as powerful as it is versatile.

The Triple X II´s two footswitchable high-gain channels, Rhythm and Lead, utilise active Bass, Mid and Treble tone controls that allow players to boost or cut the frequencies 12 dB rather than simply cut like a passive control. A carefully selected mid-boost voicing on the Rhythm and Lead channels allows the amp to cut through a full-band mix even when using scooped-mid tones, while exclusive Fat switches add extra heft to each channel. Peavey´s adjustable Noise Gate hushes high-gain noise on the Rhythm and Lead channels, so players can crank as loud as they want.

The pristine, footswitchable Triple X II Clean channel is the perfect foundation for layering outboard effects. With traditional Bass, Mid and Treble tone controls and tons of available headroom, the Clean channel maintains its clarity at high volumes without breaking up—the ideal setup for using stomp-box pedals and effects without coloration or distortion.

The Triple X II features a comprehensive control section with independent Volume controls on each of the three channels (Clean, Rhythm and Lead), Gain controls on Rhythm and Lead, and a global Master Volume control. The master section also features Resonance and Presence, Peavey´s exclusive tone-sculpting tools that adjust upper- and lower-end response by altering the power amp´s damping factor. Additional features include Line Out with Level control, a footswitchable Effects Loop with Send and Return controls, and a power amp that can use EL34 or 6L6GC tubes.

The Triple X II is built to last in the U.S.A., backed by Peavey´s free five-year extended warranty, and available now from authorised Peavey retailers.

Features

120 watts into 16, 8, or 4 ohms (switchable)

Four 12AX7 preamp tubes

Four EL34 power amp tubes

Power amp switchable to use EL34s or 6L6GSs

Resonance and Presence controls

Three footswitchable channels

Clean channel: volume, bass, mid and treble EQ

Rhythm channel: gain, volume, bass, mid, treble and FAT switch

Lead channel: gain, volume, bass, mid, treble and FAT switch

Fully adjustable Noise Gate control on the Rhythm and Lead channels

Master volume

Footswitchable effects loop with send and return controls

Line out with level control

Footswitch included

Made in the U.S.A.

Free extended five-year warranty

UK RRP £1599.00