Paul Smith talks Too Much Information

"You've always got your phone on you now - it's not as romantic as carrying a typewriter."

How do you capture ideas? Do you have an app on your phone?

“I've got a dictaphone on my phone, and you can hum something into the phone or, if you're near a guitar, get something down pretty quickly. If you've got a Mac, Garageband is pretty simple to just put down a few layers of harmonies and ideas.

“When I'm out on the road I have a note-book, and you've always got your phone on you now. It's not as romantic as carrying a typewriter - which I used to do! Typewriter in the back of the van… you get sick of carrying those things around [laughs].”

What did you think of the much-discussed speech by Alex Turner at the Brit Awards, that "rock and roll will never die", and indeed the suggestion by the head of Radio 1 that guitar music is due a comeback?

“I think it's pretty obvious that rock and roll's not going to die, you know? Elvis is still big, we've just been listening to Buddy Holly and Screaming Jay Hawkins. Perhaps people won't listen to it in great numbers because it hasn't been given exposure by a radio station, or by a media that is involved in a cyclical thing - which I suppose was suggested by Alex Turner. Dropping the microphone at the end probably undermined the point he was trying to make [laughs] although that's open to debate.

“People seem to have responded to it in quite a trenchant, 'us and them' kind of way, which is a very reductive way of looking at music. I wouldn't be in the corner of rock and roll, it's just one aspect of music that I like.

“On the record there's a song called My Bloody Mind where it's just one great riff. And you could debate it: there are other, more electronic songs on the album, so should we be pushing music forwards? But there's something primitive and enjoyable about rock and roll, and there's something primitive and enjoyable about a dance beat, or Justin Timberlake's falsetto.”