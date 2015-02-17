Paul Reed Smith on 30 years of PRS guitars

Once PRS started producing guitars it was its own instruments that were under the spotlight and being assessed.

“Take the original five-way rotary pickup selector switch,” says Smith. “People complained about it. They said it was difficult to control; so we put on a three-way [pickup] switch, but they said ‘but that doesn’t give us all the sounds we want’.

"We finally figured it out and got a five-way lever switch company to make it right, so we have the rotary-switch type sounds but on a more conventional five-way switch. It’s [virtually] the same wiring as the five-way rotary, but on this lever or slide switch. So it’s not that we changed it for the sake of it, it was because people asked us to change.”

The original cam-locking tuners are another example. “Those original tuners were hard to make, and people would send their guitars in for repair and half the time they didn’t have ’em strung up right. Now when people send their guitars in with these new tuners on, a way smaller number aren’t strung up right and it’s usually that people put just too many winds around the string post - defeating the entire purpose of locking it down on the shaft.”

“Getting the gearing right, seemingly little things, it all takes time and money, but we finally got that right, too"

The lighter-weight, open-backed Phase III tuners that grace the modern Custom do appear a much more thoroughbred version of the original Schaller M6s with their cam-locks.

“Getting the gearing right, seemingly little things, it all takes time and money, but we finally got that right, too. The worm and the gear sit together beautifully.”

Yet it’s this attention to detail, combined with the quality of the craft, that from day one gave PRS a reputation: a high-end guitar that ‘normal’ people couldn’t afford. Throw in those ultra-curly maple tops, a wide colour choice, and the far from classic bird inlays and the posh-looking ‘furniture’ guitar was with us.