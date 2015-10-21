Paul Kossoff's 1959 Gibson Les Paul to be auctioned

Image 1 of 2 Kossoff's original '59: note the wear to the maple top… Paul Kossoff's 1959 Gibson Les Paul Image 2 of 2 …not to mention the neck Paul Kossoff's 1959 Gibson Les Paul

Legend of the Les Paul, Free's Paul Kossoff, will have his famed 1959 Gibson Les Paul put up for auction later this year.

Once recreated by Gibson's Custom Shop in 2012, Kossoff's LP has a certain degree of wear and tear on its maple top, which displays a green-ish tint, while the pickups are original PAF humbuckers.

Kossoff owned the Les Paul from 1970 until his death in 1976, after which his close friend Arthur Ramm acquired the guitar - now, almost 30 years later, it's being put up for auction for the first time.

Paul Kossoff's 1959 Gibson Les Paul is being offered for auction on 10 December at Bonhams Knightsbridge - see Bonhams for more.