Patrick Stump's 10 essential tips for playing festivals

"When we're up against a lot of rock music it's fun for us to prove that we are rock musicians."

"A lot of the time at a festival, we don’t fit in. That can be fun. It allows us to flex our muscles a little bit. It gives you a different level of energy."

"If you’re doing a pop festival and they know you as a rock band, and you play songs that are catchy and that the people know, that resonates with them. Then when you go out to a heavier festival – and we get this a lot – I think people only know us from a couple of singles, and they don’t think of us as a rock band. But it is definitely a rock show.

"When we’re up against a lot of rock music, it’s fun for us to prove that we are rock musicians. I like being the underdog on the bill. I’d rather earn an audience. Even if they don’t leave buying a record, if they leave saying, ‘Those guys were OK,’ then I’m fine with that!"