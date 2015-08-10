Owl City talks new album Mobile Orchestra

“It’s cool to know that my songs can go out into the world and mean something different to someone else. To maybe uplift them or help them out if they’re dealing with something in their life that they can’t share with anyone else. It’s amazing how music has that capability.”

Adam Young is excited. We can feel the OMG vibes oozing down the phone line, connecting us to the Billboard, NRJ Music Awards and Vevo award-wining, platinum-selling 29-year-old as he takes on his millionth interview of the day.

Why is he so excited? Owl City’s new album, Mobile Orchestra, is another commercial success for multi-instrumentalist Adam, the sole member of Owl City and an in-demand artist who has collaborated with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Chicane [Nick Bracegirdle] and Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus among others. Mobile Orchestra hit No 1 on the iTunes Pop chart upon release, and the young singer-songwriter is basking in largely positive reviews of his latest creation.

“I’m really excited about this album,” gushes Adam, who landed a gargantuan hit with the six-time platinum-selling pop song Fireflies back in 2009. “It’s taken me a lot longer to make this one than any other album I’ve put out because there are so many different vocalists on it - scheduling and getting everyone in the studio was really challenging because we’re all so busy. Each of the guest vocalists did such an amazing job. I feel lucky to have worked with them.”

Aloe Blacc, Hanson, Jake Owen, Sarah Russell and Britt Nicole all guest feature on Mobile Orchestra, a 10-track electronica-pop-rock-country affair that includes grand opener Verge, the countrified Back Home and Adam’s ode to pop punk Bird With a Broken Wing.

“I’m so excited that all of the songs are out now, but in a way I feel as though they aren’t really mine any more. It’s a little bittersweet,” he confides. “Sometimes when I’m on tour, someone will come up to me and explain what one of my songs means to them, and sometimes they’re talking about emotions that I never even thought about when writing.”

Here Adam gives us a whirlwind tour of Mobile Orchestra, talking about the gear behind his electronica sound and offering insight into his always-on creative brain, before letting us know what he thinks is the greatest country album of all time. Clue: it isn’t one of Johnny’s.