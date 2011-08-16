Orange OPC First Look video demo

First announced back in April 2010, the OPC from Orange has been a long time coming. We saw it put through its paces at NAMM in January 2011, just a week or so after it was used to break a world record. Now we've finally got our hands on it.

Check out our video for an initial overview of what the OPC can do, and to see and hear it in action. Stay tuned to MusicRadar for the full, in-depth review of the Orange OPC in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, visit the Orange OPC site for detailed specifications, pricing and ordering information.