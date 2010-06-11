Orange Amps OPC: price, specs, release date revealed

Orange Amplifiers' OPC - a computer-powered amp - was announced back in April, but since then, guitarists have been craving more detailed specs, pricing information and news on availability.
Well crave no longer: Orange has announced that the OPC will be released in August 2010 priced at £1199 (inc VAT)/$1499/€1225 (ex vat/tax). As for the specs, the Orange press release has them as follows:
Amp
- 15 watt RMS per channel stereo amplifier (into 4 ohms) with 2 band EQ, - 2 x JBL 6.5" 55 Watt RMS Dual Concentric Speakers both mounted into an optimised cabinet for enhanced cooling and acoustics.
- Portable strong lightweight vinyl covered wooden case with an all aluminium powder-coated chassis featuring the same iconic design as a small Orange Amplifier optimised for personal computer use.
- Direct stereo line to the internal amplifier allows the OPC to be used as an amplifier and speaker for any playback device- from iPods to Microphones
PC
- NVIDIA® GeForce® 9300 integrated graphics (overclocked GPU)
- GPU clock: 580 MHz / Shader clock: 1400 MHz
- HDMI/VGA/DVI-I allowing up to three monitor outputs at the same time
- Onboard 5.1-channel high-definition audio (via 3 stereo mini-jacks) and Optical * Coaxial S/PDIF outputs
- 2 independent ¼" jack inputs for guitar, microphone or instrument, switchable and attenuated
- 2 line-output ¼" jack sockets
- 2 powered jack sockets for external speaker use
- Optical & Coaxial S/PDIF outputs
- Intel® Pentium® Processor E5400 (2M Cache, 2.70 GHz, 800 MHz FSB)
- 4GB dual-channel DDR2 800 (PC6400)
- 7 USB 2.0 ports and 1 eSATA port for adding extra storage and devices.
- Includes a top loaded (slot loading) DVD±RW DL for easy access and built-in Wi-Fi (802.11g) featuring a top loaded antenna maximising signal strength and throughput.
- PCI-E x16 accepting a range of interfaces from PCI-E x1 through to x16.
Interface
- 24-bit audio interface with both guitar and microphone inputs
Operating system
- Windows 7 (64 bit)
Bundled software
- PreSonus Studio One Orange Custom Edition
- Acoustica Mixcraft (full version)
- IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 (full version)
- ToonTrack EZ Drummer Lite
- Licklibrary guitar tuition software
