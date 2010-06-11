Orange Amps OPC: price, specs, release date revealed

Orange Amplifiers' OPC - a computer-powered amp - was announced back in April, but since then, guitarists have been craving more detailed specs, pricing information and news on availability.

Well crave no longer: Orange has announced that the OPC will be released in August 2010 priced at £1199 (inc VAT)/$1499/€1225 (ex vat/tax). As for the specs, the Orange press release has them as follows:

Amp

- 15 watt RMS per channel stereo amplifier (into 4 ohms) with 2 band EQ, - 2 x JBL 6.5" 55 Watt RMS Dual Concentric Speakers both mounted into an optimised cabinet for enhanced cooling and acoustics.

- Portable strong lightweight vinyl covered wooden case with an all aluminium powder-coated chassis featuring the same iconic design as a small Orange Amplifier optimised for personal computer use.

- Direct stereo line to the internal amplifier allows the OPC to be used as an amplifier and speaker for any playback device- from iPods to Microphones

Orange opc

PC

- NVIDIA® GeForce® 9300 integrated graphics (overclocked GPU)

- GPU clock: 580 MHz / Shader clock: 1400 MHz

- HDMI/VGA/DVI-I allowing up to three monitor outputs at the same time

- Onboard 5.1-channel high-definition audio (via 3 stereo mini-jacks) and Optical * Coaxial S/PDIF outputs

- 2 independent ¼" jack inputs for guitar, microphone or instrument, switchable and attenuated

- 2 line-output ¼" jack sockets

- 2 powered jack sockets for external speaker use

- Optical & Coaxial S/PDIF outputs

- Intel® Pentium® Processor E5400 (2M Cache, 2.70 GHz, 800 MHz FSB)

- 4GB dual-channel DDR2 800 (PC6400)

- 7 USB 2.0 ports and 1 eSATA port for adding extra storage and devices.

- Includes a top loaded (slot loading) DVD±RW DL for easy access and built-in Wi-Fi (802.11g) featuring a top loaded antenna maximising signal strength and throughput.

- PCI-E x16 accepting a range of interfaces from PCI-E x1 through to x16.

Orange opc

Interface

- 24-bit audio interface with both guitar and microphone inputs

Operating system

- Windows 7 (64 bit)

Bundled software

- PreSonus Studio One Orange Custom Edition

- Acoustica Mixcraft (full version)

- IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 (full version)

- ToonTrack EZ Drummer Lite

- Licklibrary guitar tuition software

For further information visit Orange Amps.