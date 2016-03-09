One for the road: Status Quo's Rick Parfitt on first gigs, pratfalls and stage rigs

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt explains the perils of getting your wings, the mysterious ‘mush’, and reveals his favourite venue.

What was your first live gig?

“The first big group I ever saw were Herman’s Hermits at the Atlanta Ballroom in Woking. The venue had a sprung floor, a new thing in 1960, and I was amazed, not just seeing Herman’s Hermits, but also to be bouncing up and down! It was a great experience.

Every time I went to a gig, I’d watch the guitar player and learn a new chord. I only went to three shows, of course...

“Soon after, I saw The Kinks at the Taunton Odeon. Then I used to go to see beat groups at the local Co-op venue. Every time I went along, I’d watch the guitar player and learn a new chord. I only went to three shows, of course.”

Describe your current stage rig…

“Quite big! Quite loud! White! It’s called Marshall! It’s got a microphone in front of it! There’s loads of stuff I don’t understand behind it. I have a live AC30 in an enclosed box sitting behind the backline.

“Our soundman, Andy May, gets a combined sound from the two amps, mixes it down and then feeds it to the PA and out to the audience - it’s a big, colourful, magnificent guitar sound. I have three pedals; one makes everything louder, one makes everything twinkly, and one turns everything off. It’s not rocket science.”

