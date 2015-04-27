On the radar: Houndmouth

Every guitar player wrestles with their own limitations pretty much every time they pick up a six-string. It's why we play, it's why we go back to it and it's why it feels good when we nail something. Matt Myers, guitarist with soulful Midwest rockers Houndmouth, knows this only too well.

"I was 12 years old and I decided that I wanted a guitar," he tells us. "It was the first time realising that I had the kind of personality that, once I started something, I wanted to be really good at it."

"You can never master guitar. I'm gonna be struggling with that 'til the day I die!"

MusicRadar can confirm that box ticked on the guitar front. Playing the kind of wholemeal 70s-tinged rock 'n' roll favoured by The Band and the great session guitarists of that time, Matt formed Houndmouth from a group of friends in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana.

Alabama Shakes II?

They signed to Rough Trade in 2012 and it seems the label is hoping for Alabama Shakes Part II, which in our book is no bad thing. New album Little Neon Limelight, produced by Dave Cobb (Rival Sons) is full-on ear candy: dripping down-home Fender sounds (via Matt's Strat and Twin Reverb combo), tasteful blues embellishments and heart-warming harmonies.

Expect to see them in the UK this year assuming Matt's come to terms with his limitations… "It's ridiculous, because it's a never-ending process," he laughs. "You can never master guitar. I'm gonna be struggling with that 'til the day I die!"