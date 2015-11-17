Old gold: Mid-90s Malmberg Explorer

This month, the guitar we’re looking at is something of an oddball that required a fair amount of sleuthing on our part to gather all the details...

It was made by a builder called Göran Malmberg, about whom very little is known and whose website seems more concerned with custom-built sports cars than it does the instruments that have passed through his workshop!

However, a guitar of his can be seen in the hands of no less than Eric Clapton in an early Cream video and there are speaker cabinets bearing the Malmberg marque behind Jimmy Page in a Led Zeppelin performance filmed during the late 1960s.