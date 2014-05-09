Old gold: '63 Fender Stratocaster

60 DAYS OF STRAT: For many players, the Strat reached its apex in the early 60s.

The reputation of guitars from this era among players was such that when Fender’s fortunes were waning in the early 80s, after buyers had become disillusioned with CBS-era Strats, a slab-’board 1962 model was selected as the basis for a new series of historically accurate reissues that helped turn the company’s fortunes around.

Read more: Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG

Click through for more pictures and info on this cracking vintage Strat...