Nothing But Thieves talk rhythm, tone and touring with Muse

Playing packed stadiums with Muse and taking the ego out of guitar playing; Nothing But Thieves aren’t your usual proposition. And that’s what might make them British rock’s next success story

We find Dom Craik and Joe Langridge-Brown soundchecking in Bristol’s church-turned-music-venue Trinity Centre in the midst of their unique version of living the dream.

Their self-titled debut’s chameleonic mix of songs suggests players and songwriters who are way ahead of their years

The guitarists are travelling around the country on a headline tour with their band Nothing But Thieves, but darting off to mainland Europe in between to play stadiums as support act to Muse. And what’s more, they’re playing those massive shows in the round, thanks to Bellamy and co’s 360° stage.

“There’s a lot of running around,” laughs Joe. In more ways than one. “We’d already planned to do the headline run and it was quite late in the day when we were offered the Muse dates,” explains Dom. “Luckily our absolute saint of a booking agent has made it work together.”

That Muse call wasn’t as random as it might sound. Along with glimmers of Radiohead and Jeff Buckley, the globe-conquering band are one of the myriad influences that can be heard in the Nothing But Thieves melting pot, and back in 2015 the young Essex five-piece - completed by vocalist Conor Mason with his Adele-scale vocal range, bassist Philip Blake and James Price - first supported Matt Bellamy’s trio in front of 30,000 fans in Rome, and clearly impressed.

That’s not surprising, because their self-titled debut’s chameleonic mix of songs suggests players and songwriters who are way ahead of their years and prepared to make big venues their second home in the future. And the way Dom and Joe approach their roles is integral to this.

