Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown talks debut album

What inspired your playing and the band's sound?

“I grew up on rock music and that led me to play guitar and then I played more guitar and it led me to more rock music! All the band grew up listening to Led Zeppelin and Radiohead and that kind of stuff. Very early on, it was all classic rock - lots of Led Zeppelin - and Conor [Mason, lead vocalist]’s a massive AC/DC fan.

“Actually, quite an important moment for the band came just after we came back from travelling around America for six weeks. We went there to get inspiration before we wrote our first EP. I was listening to a lot of Jeff Buckley at the time because I fucking love him and I showed his stuff to Conor because I thought there was a definite similarity between how they sing – that tone of voice and the clarity and that sort of thing. Conor just took it all in and he’s a massive Jeff Buckley fan now. He’s definitely a massive influence on the band, for sure.”

You signed a record deal with RCA last year. How did that come about?

“Basically, we started writing songs after we got back from America and then we went to try and get some publishing money. Getting a publishing deal first isn’t always the way you do it, but we just needed some money to fund our EP because we didn’t have enough money to record.

“We started going round a few publishers and ended up signing to Sony/ATV, and we just used the money to go in the studio and we recorded our EP. We did it pretty cheaply, started touring it, made a couple of little videos on the cheap and we were just trying to get the name out there a bit.

“About nine months to a year after that, labels started taking an interest because they’d heard the name. Zane Lowe picked up on us really, really early. We released Emergency off the EP first, and he picked up on it within like two hours of it going on YouTube!

“After that, we had a couple of labels in for us, but RCA just really got us as a project. They weren’t really too interested in changing what we were doing and they just really bought into everything. We're really happy with them.”

What was the background to recording the album?

“We basically decided to stick with Julian Emery and Jim Irvin [who’ve collectively worked with artists such as Lissie, Lower Than Atlantis and Gabrielle Aplin], who produced the first EP for us back before we were signed or anything. They’re important to us as far as the sound goes and they really get what we're trying to do.

“We went to Angelic Studios, which is a residential studio that Julian recommended. That was definitely the way forward for us, because then we could record at any time of the day we wanted. We’d been to London studios before and the time constraints just don’t really work for us.

“I don’t know why, but for me personally – and it’s the same with the other guitarist Dom [Craik] – we just tend to be most creative hungover. It’s the weirdest thing. It makes my head function in a different way so working in a residential studio helped that because there were no time constraints.”