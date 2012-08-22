New Kyser Quick Change capos

JHS "steps up" its capo selection... Sorry.

PRESS RELEASE: Kyser are back with two great new colours for its winning Quick Change Acoustic guitar capos. Newly available are Purple and Black Chrome finishes, both at £21.99 UK MSRP.

As is usual for Kyser products, they are both made of strong, lightweight aluminium. The spring-tensioned capo clamps firmly to your acoustic to hold intonation, but is quickly and easily released and repositioned without disturbing the tuning.

Simple and ergonomic, you can operate them comfortably with just one hand - and best of all, the durable pads are soft and strong, so they won't mark or react with guitar finishes.

Kyser is distributed in the UK and Eire by John Hornby Skewes & Co. Ltd.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit JHS



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter