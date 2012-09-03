New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2012)
Vigier Excalibur Indus (£1389)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Built with a master's hand, with all the sophistication of one of Vigier's top-end models and the handsome aesthetics of a Parisian playboy, the Excalibur Indus is a lot of guitar for the money.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vigier Excalibur Indus
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 230)
Hagstrom Northen Super Swede Flame (£1225)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Hagstrom's best Super Swede yet offers very viable competition in the classic, single-cutaway electric stakes.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hagstrom Northen Super Swede Flame
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Scuffham S-Gear ($90)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“S-Gear eschews bells and whistles for a straightforward user experience and quality tonal options.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Scuffham S-Gear
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HSH (£598)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A rock beast now has a gentler side. That extra pickup offers a lot more options too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HSH
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Takamine EG50TH Anniversary (£550)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A slice of the extraordinary, without the matching hiked price tag – an excellent all-rounder.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine EG50TH Anniversary
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Fender Blacktop Jaguar 90 (£598)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As much as we like the existing Jaguar HH, we had our fingers crossed for a twin-P-90- loaded version. The Jaguar 90 is every bit as great as we hoped it would be.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Blacktop Jaguar 90
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
PRS P22 (£3695)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A high-line PRS electric solidbody with arguably the best-sounding and functioning piezo system currently available. Almost faultless.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS P22
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Fender Modern Player Stratocaster HSS (£442)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Near frighteningly good value for money, where playability and tonal range seal the deal on this do-it-all Strat.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Modern Player Stratocaster HSS
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Takamine LTD 2012 'Michi' (£2518)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Beautiful for the studio – a real keeper and first-port-of-call instrument for most genres. A work of art with practical uses. Cherish it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine LTD 2012 'Michi'
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Fender Pawn Shop Special Excelsior (£298)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The go-to amp for credible old-school Americana valve sounds on a budget.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Special Excelsior
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Fender Modern Player Telecaster Plus (£442)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not the prettiest example, but if your tastes run to country and metal, this is one Tele that comes up with the goods.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Modern Player Telecaster Plus
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Taurus Stomp-Head 4.SL (£841)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It deserves its place in the market, and we can imagine quite a few guitarists choosing it as their new stomping ground.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taurus Stomp-Head 4.SL
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 231)
Vox Lil' Looper (£143)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you've never used a looper before, this is a great place to start.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Lil' Looper
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36 (£799)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Hughes & Kettner has produced a gem we reckon will sell and sell.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
Vintage Revolution PedalPro (1999€)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The world's first hybrid analogue multi-effects - pure analogue sounds with digital control.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Revolution PedalPro
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 358)
DBZ Cavallo AB (£699)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Looks can be deceiving, but try to look past the dressage; the Cavallo is a thoroughbred workhorse in a show pony's body.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DBZ Cavallo AB
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 231)
IK Multimedia Amplitube Slash for iPad (£6.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Whether you buy it as an expansion to an existing AmpliTube setup or as a standalone app, AmpliTube Slash is bound to leave you impressed.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia Amplitube Slash for iPad
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 231)
Dr Scientist The Elements (£199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We'd buy one in a heartbeat.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dr Scientist The Elements
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 231)
Eagletone South State C50 (£105)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It may not be a heart-stopper, but empires have been built with guitars like this.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eagletone South State C50
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 231)
