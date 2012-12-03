New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2012)
SPL Cabulator
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest guitars, amps, pedals, recorders and interfaces to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm, Total Guitar and Guitarist's test teams.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 361 and 362, Total Guitar issue 233 and 234, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Cabulator is an investment for players who need to keep the volume down while recording or performing."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SPL Cabulator
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 233)
BUY: SPL Cabulator currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Full Compass
Walden T550CE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The T550CE feels more manageable than a full-size acoustic, sounds great raw and cleans up nicely through an amp. Make room for it in the hold of your tour bus..."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walden T550CE
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 233)
Carr Amplifiers Bloke
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another great amp from Steve Carr that delivers serious classic rock tone. Don't miss it!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carr Amplifiers Bloke
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Ortega Coral-NY
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The purist in us says no, but the player says yes! This is a great, affordable example of the modern steel/nylon hybrid."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ortega Coral-NY
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Ortega Coral-NY currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
T-Rex Tapster tremolo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The Tapster is a warm, organic amp-style tremolo that's always in sync with your music.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Tapster tremolo
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
T-Rex Mean Machine double distortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is an excellent distortion in a practical package. For two levels of the same sound or two contrasting sounds, the Mean Machine will deliver."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Mean Machine
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: T-Rex Mean Machine currently available from:
US: Full Compass
T-Rex Room-Mate Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whether you wish to emulate a vintage spring or surround your sound with a certain size of ambience, this is a solid choice."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Room-Mate Junior
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: T-Rex Room-Mate Junior currently available from:
UK: DV247
T-Rex Duck Tail Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Concentrating on just three extremely usable delay types, the Duck Tail offers simplicity of operation combined with classy sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Duck Tail Delay
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: T-Rex Duck Tail Delay currently available from:
US: Full Compass
Manuel Rodriguez MCR11
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A very typical electro-cutaway Spanish guitar. It won't blow your socks off but, so long as those string outputs are sorted, it's definitely very fit for purpose."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Manuel Rodriguez MCR11
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
TC Electronic Flashback X4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you use delay as part of your sound, the Flashback X4 is a very practical and creative pedal to cover all your needs."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Flashback X4
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: TC Electronic Flashback X4 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Fret-King Black Label Corona GW
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Any guitarist after one instrument for almost any occasion need look no further."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Corona GW
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Fret-King Black Label Corona GW currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Dennis Marshall Acoustic Preamp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For the gigging electro-acoustic musician this mini preamp could well become indispensable. Not cheap, but then neither is the sound it produces."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dennis Marshall Acoustic Preamp
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Yamaha Silent Guitar SLG130NW
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It might seem like a gimmick, but this is a highly practical practice tool and great plugged in for stage or home-recording use."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Silent Guitar SLG130NW
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Yamaha Silent Guitar SLG130NW currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
Snark SN-10 Pedal Tuner
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Another day, another chromatic stompbox tuner. The SN-10 is tough, fast and accurate and probably just cheap enough to challenge the industry standard Boss TU-3."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Snark SN-10 Pedal Tuner
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Snark SN-10 Pedal Tuner currently available from:
US: Full Compass
A/DA GCS-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An inexpensive box that's practical in several different scenarios, and can recreate the sound of a range of guitar speaker cabinets."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: A/DA GCS-2
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Joan Cashimira 87BCE
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's a shame the electrified sound doesn't match its excellent acoustic performance. Find one that does, however, and it'll be a fine flamenco-style electro."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Joan Cashimira 87BCE
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Sahe Audio Rekawl
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you want to quickly recall then recreate a particular sound, this is the app to do it with. There's also a Lite version that costs just 69p if you want to try it out…"
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sahe Audio Rekawl
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Martin DRS2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A credible mid-price take on Martin's all-conquering dreadnought."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin DRS2
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Martin DRS2 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Italia Modulo Tipo 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great sounds for the money, if you can carry it off, visually."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Italia Modulo Tipo 3
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Martin GPCPA5K
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A capable all-rounder whose brand appeal ultimately outstrips the guitar's performance: not for traditionalists."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin GPCPA5K
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Martin GPCPA5K currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Fender Blacktop Telecaster Baritone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Tele's no-nonsense nature combines with some neat design ideas to produce an effective baritone guitar."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Blacktop Telecaster Baritone
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Italia Fiorano Standard
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Super-sized 60s sounds in a compact, affordable package."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Italia Fiorano Standard
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Martin DCPA5K
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Capable all-rounder whose brand appeal ultimately outstrips the guitar's performance: not for traditionalists."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin DCPA5K
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Martin DCPA5K currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
PRS SE Angelus Standard
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The SE is genuinely a knockout guitar. Even the most cloth-eared punter would agree this sounds a cut above budget strumboxes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Angelus Standard
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: PRS SE Angelus Standard currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music LA Electric Guitar and Amp Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Including a reasonable guitar and a truly excellent amp, as well as all the accessories, this is a perfect place to begin a serious love affair with the electric guitar, a relationship that, if you're lucky, will last a lifetime."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music LA Electric Guitar and Amp Pack
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: Gear4Music LA Electric Guitar and Amp Pack currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Marshall DSL40C
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Undoubtedly one of the most compelling sub-£700 combos around."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall DSL40C
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: Marshall DSL40C currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Bare Knuckle Black Hawk
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"From razor-sharp Ramones chugging to dynamic metal lead work, The Black Hawks score full marks on every level."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bare Knuckle Black Hawk
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: Bare Knuckle Black Hawk currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
Eagletone Raging 15R
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For home recording and practice, this isn't the amp for you. However, for melting faces and making your audience feel like they've been punched in the chest, bring it on."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eagletone Raging 15R
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
Hagstrom Viking Baritone
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Viking Baritone opens up whole new avenues to your playing and songwriting for a very reasonable price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hagstrom Viking Baritone
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: Hagstrom Viking Baritone currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Gear4music GP120 Guitar Multi FX Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A curate's egg of a pedal, but the good definitely outweighs the bad."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4music GP120 Guitar Multi FX Pedal
BUY: Gear4music GP120 Guitar Multi FX Pedal currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Boss FB-2 Feedbacker/Booster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"There's no shortage of boost pedals out there, so including the feedbacker takes this stompbox from fairly ordinary to downright desirable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss FB-2 Feedbacker/Booster
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: Boss FB-2 Feedbacker/Booster currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Faith Neptune
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As George Michael once put it, you gotta have Faith. And, in this instance, we'd definitely have to agree with him."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Neptune
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: Faith Neptune currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
Gear4Music Dreadnought Electro Acoustic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Punching well above its weight, we reckon this guitar is an absolute steal for those on a budget."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Dreadnought Electro Acoustic
BUY: Gear4Music Dreadnought Electro Acoustic currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music Harlem electric guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Metal X looks great and sounds great: leave the whammy alone and you'll be away."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Harlem electric guitar
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
BUY: Gear4Music Harlem electric guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Schecter Blackjack SLS PT
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Blackjack SLS PT is very much a case of function over form, perfect for metallers who don't need a purple flame top to make their point."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Blackjack SLS PT
(Reviewed in Total Guitar 234)
Black Knight CL22M
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tuning and intonation problems aside the CL-22M is a solid first guitar."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Black Knight CL22M
Zoom MS-50G MultiStomp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Having Zoom's multi-effects in a compact form factor could provide the most practical chameleon pedal so far."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom MS-50G MultiStomp
(Reviewed in Guitarist 362)
BUY: Zoom MS-50G MultiStomp currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater
Yamaha THR10C
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The THR hits the spot for vintage tones for home use and recording - check it out now."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha THR10C
(Reviewed in Guitarist 362)
BUY: Yamaha THR10C currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Origin Effects Cali76
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Quality low-noise FET studio compression in a stompbox."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Origin Effects Cali76
(Reviewed in Guitarist 362)
Gear4Music BP120 bass multi-FX pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A decent and affordable selection of bass effects and beats to play along with."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music BP120 bass multi-FX pedal
BUY: Gear4Music BP120 bass multi-FX pedal currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Danelectro Dead On '58 Longhorn Bass
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-priced bass with all the sounds and features associated with the early Longhorn designs. Ignore this at your peril."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro Dead On '58 Longhorn Bass
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Danelectro Dead On '58 Longhorn Bass currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Black Knight CB-10 bass guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The CB-10 doesn't blow any of its competitors out of the water as such, but for the money it's a great bass that any beginner should be delighted to play. Recommended."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Black Knight CB-10 bass guitar
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
BUY: Black Knight CB-10 bass guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music