New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2012)

The Cabulator's front controls look after the power reduction and speaker voicing

Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We've collated the latest guitars, amps, pedals, recorders and interfaces to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm, Total Guitar and Guitarist's test teams.

All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 361 and 362, Total Guitar issue 233 and 234, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The Cabulator is an investment for players who need to keep the volume down while recording or performing."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: SPL Cabulator

(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 233)

BUY: SPL Cabulator currently available from:

UK: Thomann

US: Full Compass