Neck Deep talk Billie Joe, Big Sky and big gigs

With a bagful choruses and Duracell Bunny energy levels , Neck Deep appear to be an unstoppable force. We talk to the first UK band to put the ‘popular’ in pop-punk...

Currently the UK’s finest pop-punk exports - and one of the first to make a genuine impact on both sides of the Atlantic

It's February in Manchester, which according to weather maths is not a good confluence of time and location. As students pick their way through pavement puddles outside, we're sat in the city’s biggest Academy venue talking to two men of a considerably sunnier disposition.

Matt West (aka West) and Sam Bowden are guitarists with Neck Deep, currently the UK’s finest pop-punk exports - and one of the first to make a genuine impact on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tonight’s show marks the Wrexham band’s largest sold-out headline gig yet. It’s also the closest thing to a home gig they’ll have on this current world tour and, as such, the cider-tanged iron box that is the Academy 1 holds a lot of memories for both players.

“One of the stage guys here, I used to serve in Game when I was working there,” laughs the bearded and bespectacled West. “Now it’s like, ‘You’re kind of working for me now, eh!?’ He used to bring a ferret in all the time, just in his coat!”