Neal Schon's 2011 Journey live rig in pictures

Schon uses just one of his three Blackstar amps – alongside a trio of 4 x 12 S1-412B cabs – and he then runs the dry signal into his current favourite piece of kit, the rack-mount Fractal Axe-FX Ultra.

"It’s light years beyond anything I’ve played,” he beams. “It’s loaded, man. It’s a processor, but it doesn’t sound or react like a processor. I’ve been able to get any sound I want out of it. [One of my favourites] is a brown-sounding Marshall with the mic away from the speakers just a bit.”

Other rack equipment includes Gibson’s Echoplex Digital Pro, the Roland M-120 Line Mixer and Fantom XR, plus the Lectrosonics R400A Dual Receiver.